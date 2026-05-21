MMDA LAUNCHES ‘YES TO AYOS’ CAMPAIGN IN PATEROS

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. PHOTOGRAPHS BY: ANALY LABOR











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Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. ANALY LABOR Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. ANALY LABOR Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. ANALY LABOR Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. ANALY LABOR Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Nicholas Torre III led the signing of a pledge of commitment with the local government of Pateros during the second leg of the soft launch of the “Yes to Ayos” campaign at Pateros Elementary School on Thursday morning, May 21, 2026. The MMDA discipline campaign promotes civic responsibility and proper social behavior in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The event also featured Lola Daisy Plina’s Eco-TINGIndahan in partnership with the Mother Earth Foundation and EcoWaste Coalition, highlighting environmental protection and efforts to build sustainable communities. ANALY LABOR