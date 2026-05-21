Marcos urges barangay scholars to value education

The scholarship program aims to reduce student dropout rates by providing financial assistance to vulnerable students to help them complete their college education.

Marcos referred to the scholars as presidential scholars, saying that through proper education they could become the country’s future leaders.

The president also met with beneficiaries of the Socio-Civic Projects Fund (SCPF) and witnessed the distribution of rice to beneficiaries of the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) during his visit to Obando, Bulacan.

Marcos turned over 2.2 million pesos in SCPF financial assistance to barangays in Obando, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting Filipino families and communities. He said the program aims to provide aid under his administration’s initiatives.

The SCPF is a special financial assistance program managed by the Office of the President. Funded primarily through remittances from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, it supports grassroots community development, educational assistance, medical aid and public health initiatives.

Meanwhile, the LGSF is a special purpose fund under the Philippine General Appropriations Act administered by the Department of Budget and Management. It provides direct financial assistance to local government units for infrastructure projects, social services and sustainable community development programs.

Marcos also distributed 10 kilograms of rice to LGSF beneficiaries, saying the assistance would be provided every two months, or six times a year, instead of as a one-time distribution.