ICC: Duterte under continuous cell monitoring

“On rare occasion where Mr. Duterte did have a fall, ICC Detention Center custody staff were able to respond immediately to assist him and immediately call for medical assessment,” the ICC registry said. “There has not been any fall recorded in the last thirty days,” it added.

The court also implemented “ergonomic adjustments” to Duterte’s cell and visiting room to allow for improved mobility and safer movement within the detention facility.

Duterte’s defense team said it intends to request independent medical experts to evaluate him ahead of trial proceedings, arguing that he should be declared fit but will require sufficient time to prepare for trial.

Meanwhile, victims’ counsel urged that proceedings begin “as soon as practicable,” saying the trial could feasibly start as early as September 2026.