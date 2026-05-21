Hospital admitting family of Ebola patient

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — A United States doctor who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been admitted to a German hospital that will also admit his family as contact cases, health officials told Agence France-Presse Wednesday.
The patient — named as medical missionary Dr. Peter Stafford, 39 — arrived in Germany in the early hours of Wednesday, after the US requested Berlin’s help.
Stafford’s wife and four young children will also be admitted to the isolation ward of Berlin’s Charite hospital, the health ministry said in a statement.
“After a US citizen infected with Ebola arrived in Berlin this morning for treatment, US authorities have requested assistance in admitting his family members,” the ministry said.
In an update, the ministry said his wife and all four of their children would be taken to the special isolation ward at the hospital.
The ministry declined to comment on Stafford’s condition and said the family members were being treated as contact cases.
Stafford lives in the DRC with his wife Rebekah, also a doctor, and their children, according to the Christian missionary organization Serge.