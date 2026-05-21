Glamour and Tradition Take Center Stage at La Flor De Manila 2026

Elegance, pageantry, and Filipino tradition are set to collide at this year’s La Flor De Manila celebration in Araneta City as a roster of beauty queens and actresses prepare to take part in one of the metro’s most colorful festivities on May 30.

Creative director Nathan De Leon teased a grand and dazzling spectacle during the event’s recent media gathering, promising a regal showcase filled with luxurious gowns, sparkling tiaras, and festive energy throughout the historic district.

Leading this year’s lineup of reinas and sagalas are actress-beauty queen Patricia Javier along with Sinclaire Castro , Jeanette Gotangogan , and Brenda Shangme Darrough , who are all expected to bring glamour and sophistication to the annual procession.

Beyond the traditional parade within the SM Araneta grounds, participants will also make their way around Araneta City, transforming the bustling destination into a vibrant display of culture, fashion, and celebration.

Photos from the recently concluded press conference offered an early glimpse of the opulent affair, with attendees already showcasing the elegance and grandeur expected from this year’s highly anticipated event.