FNI targets higher output after strong 2025

FNI is betting on higher production, new mineral prospects, and regional partnerships to sustain growth after its strong 2025 performance.

The company said government efforts to expand responsible mining and develop value-added mineral industries could create more opportunities for the nickel sector.

FNI is currently pushing to double the annual production capacity of Ipilan Nickel Corp. in Palawan from 1.5 million WMT to 3 million WMT, with the project now undergoing regulatory review and stakeholder consultations.

At the same time, the miner is expanding exploration activities in Southern Luzon, Central Visayas, and the MIMAROPA Region to grow its long-term resource base.

“Our 2025 performance reflects the discipline and agility of the entire FNI Group, as both our Surigao and Palawan operations successfully navigated weather-related challenges while capitalizing on favorable market conditions and upholding the highest standards of responsible mining and ESG stewardship,” FNI president Atty. Dante R. Bravo said.

FNI also said deeper cooperation between the Philippines and Indonesia in nickel processing, downstream development, ESG initiatives, and cross-border partnerships could open new opportunities as both countries strengthen their position in the global nickel supply chain.

“With a solid resource base, expanding growth pipeline, and increasing opportunities in regional nickel value chain integration, we are moving forward from a position of strength and remain committed to delivering lasting value for our shareholders, host communities, employees, and stakeholders,” Bravo said.