Ex-insurance chief joins Metrobank board

“His invaluable contributions over the past four years have been instrumental to Metrobank’s sustained success. He will continue to provide strategic leadership within the Metrobank Group,” the bank said.

Sison previously led the insurer firm for more than 15 years before retiring in January 2026, making Sun Life’s client base expand from 5 million in 2018 to 6.2 million as of the end of September 2025.

Sun Life earlier said Sison would continue serving as strategic adviser and chairman of Sun Life Philippines Holding Company and the Sun Life Foundation until 31 December this year to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“A renowned veteran of the insurance industry, Mr. Sison’s appointment underscores the Bank’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance,” Metrobank said.

Contrasting earnings report

The leadership changes came after the release of first-quarter earnings reports, where Metrobank and its subsidiary posted contrasting results.

Metrobank reported a net income of P12.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up around 2.4 percent year on year from P12.3 billion in the same period last year.