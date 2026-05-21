Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is positive development in your relationship, but someone may interfere or give negative opinions.
Health: Your energy is good, but there is a risk of becoming drained by other people’s stress.
Career: You will have a small win that others will notice.
Wealth: Additional income or a tip may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a plant near your workspace to absorb negative energy and protect your growth.
OX
Love: Your relationship feels peaceful, but an outsider may create doubt. Do not easily believe rumors.
Health: You are feeling stable, but avoid exhaustion caused by stress.
Career: You will receive recognition, but it may come with pressure. Keep a low profile to avoid jealousy.
Wealth: There is a chance to save or earn money. Keep it private.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Place a red object on your desk for protection.
TIGER
Love: There is attraction and excitement in your love life, but someone may create jealousy.
Health: Your energy is high, but avoid risky activities.
Career: A breakthrough is coming and it will place you in the spotlight.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn money, but avoid telling others right away.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Keep your entrance door clean to prevent negative intentions from entering your life.
RABBIT
Love: There is sweetness in your relationship, but someone may bring negativity. Choose peace instead of listening to others.
Health: You need to protect your emotional energy.
Career: A small success will boost your confidence.
Wealth: A small blessing is coming your way.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a yellow crystal or decor in your workspace for protection.
DRAGON
Love: Your presence is strong today.
Health: Watch stress caused by attention and pressure.
Career: You may receive recognition that could trigger jealousy from others.
Wealth: There are gains coming, but avoid showing them.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a water element such as a small glass of water or an image of water on your desk to balance energy and neutralize negativity.
SNAKE
Love: A connection may deepen, but hidden jealousy may surround you.
Health: You need to protect yourself from other people’s stressful energy.
Career: A quiet opportunity may appear, and this will become your advantage.
Wealth: There is improvement in your finances, but keep it low-key.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Place a pink object or decor in your room for emotional protection and harmony.
HORSE
Love: Your energy is cheerful, but someone may become jealous.
Health: Your energy is high, but avoid overexertion.
Career: Others will notice your progress.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but there may be temptation to spend.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 3
Advice: Keep the space under your bed clean to avoid stagnant.
GOAT
Love: You have emotional support, but someone may create doubt.
Health: You need to rest and avoid emotional exhaustion.
Career: Creative success may emerge. Keep things simple and low-key.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money. Continue doing so.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Place a metal object in your workspace for protection.
MONKEY
Love: Your energy is playful, but someone may misunderstand your actions. Be clear about your intentions.
Health: Watch your eating habits and energy levels.
Career: An opportunity may appear, so stay alert.
Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but avoid showing it off.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 1
Advice: Organize your bag or personal belongings because it attract organized luck.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but someone may create conflict. Stay calm.
Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.
Career: Recognition is coming, but jealousy may come with it.
Wealth: There is improvement, but avoid spending right away.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Place bright lighting in your work area for clarity.
DOG
Love: Your loyalty is strong, but someone may test your trust.
Health: You need to protect your energy from stress.
Career: Progress may be slow, but there is stability. Do not pressure yourself.
Wealth: There may be delays, but improvement is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a protective charm on your keychain or bag.
PIG
Love: Your energy feels warm, but someone may take advantage of your kindness. Be careful about trusting too much.
Health: You are feeling good, but avoid overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you, but do not share it immediately.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but there is also temptation to spend.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 9
Advice: Organize your kitchen or food area because a tidy food space attracts continuous abundance.