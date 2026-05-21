Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is positive development in your relationship, but someone may interfere or give negative opinions.

Health: Your energy is good, but there is a risk of becoming drained by other people’s stress.

Career: You will have a small win that others will notice.

Wealth: Additional income or a tip may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a plant near your workspace to absorb negative energy and protect your growth.