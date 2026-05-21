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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (22 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is positive development in your relationship, but someone may interfere or give negative opinions. 

Health: Your energy is good, but there is a risk of becoming drained by other people’s stress. 

Career: You will have a small win that others will notice. 

Wealth: Additional income or a tip may come your way. 

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a plant near your workspace to absorb negative energy and protect your growth.

OX

Love: Your relationship feels peaceful, but an outsider may create doubt. Do not easily believe rumors.

Health: You are feeling stable, but avoid exhaustion caused by stress.

Career: You will receive recognition, but it may come with pressure. Keep a low profile to avoid jealousy.

Wealth: There is a chance to save or earn money. Keep it private.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Place a red object on your desk for protection.

TIGER

Love: There is attraction and excitement in your love life, but someone may create jealousy.

Health: Your energy is high, but avoid risky activities.

Career: A breakthrough is coming and it will place you in the spotlight. 

Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn money, but avoid telling others right away.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Keep your entrance door clean to prevent negative intentions from entering your life.

RABBIT

Love: There is sweetness in your relationship, but someone may bring negativity. Choose peace instead of listening to others.

Health: You need to protect your emotional energy.

Career: A small success will boost your confidence. 

Wealth: A small blessing is coming your way. 

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a yellow crystal or decor in your workspace for protection.

DRAGON

Love: Your presence is strong today. 

Health: Watch stress caused by attention and pressure.

Career: You may receive recognition that could trigger jealousy from others. 

Wealth: There are gains coming, but avoid showing them.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a water element such as a small glass of water or an image of water on your desk to balance energy and neutralize negativity.

SNAKE

Love: A connection may deepen, but hidden jealousy may surround you. 

Health: You need to protect yourself from other people’s stressful energy.

Career: A quiet opportunity may appear, and this will become your advantage.

Wealth: There is improvement in your finances, but keep it low-key.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Place a pink object or decor in your room for emotional protection and harmony.

HORSE

Love: Your energy is cheerful, but someone may become jealous.

Health: Your energy is high, but avoid overexertion.

Career: Others will notice your progress. 

Wealth: There is a small gain, but there may be temptation to spend.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 3

Advice: Keep the space under your bed clean to avoid stagnant.

GOAT

Love: You have emotional support, but someone may create doubt.

Health: You need to rest and avoid emotional exhaustion.

Career: Creative success may emerge. Keep things simple and low-key.

Wealth: There is a chance to save money. Continue doing so.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Place a metal object in your workspace for protection.

MONKEY

Love: Your energy is playful, but someone may misunderstand your actions. Be clear about your intentions.

Health: Watch your eating habits and energy levels.

Career: An opportunity may appear, so stay alert.

Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but avoid showing it off.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 1

Advice: Organize your bag or personal belongings because  it attract organized luck.

ROOSTER

Love: There is clarity in your relationship, but someone may create conflict. Stay calm.

Health: Avoid stress and lack of sleep.

Career: Recognition is coming, but jealousy may come with it. 

Wealth: There is improvement, but avoid spending right away.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Place bright lighting in your work area for clarity.

DOG

Love: Your loyalty is strong, but someone may test your trust. 

Health: You need to protect your energy from stress.

Career: Progress may be slow, but there is stability. Do not pressure yourself.

Wealth: There may be delays, but improvement is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a protective charm on your keychain or bag.

PIG

Love: Your energy feels warm, but someone may take advantage of your kindness. Be careful about trusting too much.

Health: You are feeling good, but avoid overindulgence.

Career: An idea may come to you, but do not share it immediately.

Wealth: There is a small gain, but there is also temptation to spend.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 9

Advice: Organize your kitchen or food area because a tidy food space attracts continuous abundance.

feng shui Horoscope
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