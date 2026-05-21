Bruno Mars tops Latin charts with Spanish ‘Risk It All’

Bruno Mars makes a comeback to Billboard Latin charts with “Lo Arriesgo Todo," the Spanish-language rendition of his latest single “Risk It All.”

The track, released on 8 May through Atlantic Records, marks Burnos’ first official Spanish-language studio record.

It quickly made an impact, debuting at No. 20 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart while topping both the Hot Latin Pop Songs and Latin Digital Song Sales rankings. The song also opened at No.6 on Latin Pop Airplay.

Originally released in English as part of Mars’ album The Romantic, “Risk It All” continues to perform strongly, recently returning to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The milestone marks Bruno’s comeback to the Latin charts after more than 10 years and gives him his first Spanish-Language song to chart, highlighting his growing reach among Latin music listeners.

Bruno Mars previously landed on Latin charts through collaborations such as Lighters and Uptown Funk, but this latest release showcases a different side of the pop star's musical journey.