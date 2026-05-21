Belgian, Philippine officials light MOA Globe for Belgian Days launch

Fabio Pompetti, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul of Belgium to the Philippines; Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings; Vladislava Iordanova; Massimo Santoro, head of the European Union Delegation; and Susana Maria Mendiola, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs, lead the lighting of the globe at SM Mall of Asia during the launch of Belgian Days in the Philippines. The initiative highlights Belgium’s culture, talent, and economic ties as part of the Embassy of Belgium in the Philippines’ celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines. JohnCarloMagallon

Fabio Pompetti, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul of Belgium to the Philippines; Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings; Vladislava Iordanova; Massimo Santoro, head of the European Union Delegation; and Susana Maria Mendiola, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs, lead the lighting of the globe at SM Mall of Asia during the launch of Belgian Days in the Philippines. The initiative highlights Belgium’s culture, talent, and economic ties as part of the Embassy of Belgium in the Philippines’ celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines. JohnCarloMagallon

Fabio Pompetti, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul of Belgium to the Philippines; Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings; Vladislava Iordanova; Massimo Santoro, head of the European Union Delegation; and Susana Maria Mendiola, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs, lead the lighting of the globe at SM Mall of Asia during the launch of Belgian Days in the Philippines. The initiative highlights Belgium’s culture, talent, and economic ties as part of the Embassy of Belgium in the Philippines’ celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines. John Carlo Magallon

Fabio Pompetti, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul of Belgium to the Philippines; Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings; Vladislava Iordanova; Massimo Santoro, head of the European Union Delegation; and Susana Maria Mendiola, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs, lead the lighting of the globe at SM Mall of Asia during the launch of Belgian Days in the Philippines. The initiative highlights Belgium’s culture, talent, and economic ties as part of the Embassy of Belgium in the Philippines’ celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines. John Carlo Magallon

Fabio Pompetti, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul of Belgium to the Philippines; Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings; Vladislava Iordanova; Massimo Santoro, head of the European Union Delegation; and Susana Maria Mendiola, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of European Affairs, lead the lighting of the globe at SM Mall of Asia during the launch of Belgian Days in the Philippines. The initiative highlights Belgium’s culture, talent, and economic ties as part of the Embassy of Belgium in the Philippines’ celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations with the Philippines. John Carlo Magallon