Baby Poco blind boxes enter the scene

Blind boxes continue to dominate pop culture, transforming ordinary purchases into thrilling, luck-filled experiences that keep fans coming back for more. What began as a niche collectible trend has evolved into a full-blown phenomenon, with brands embracing the excitement of surprise and scarcity to engage consumers in new, interactive ways.

Joining the craze, Potato Corner is elevating the snacking experience with the launch of Baby Poco, a collectible blind box plushie series that adds a playful twist to every order. Each box contains one of five irresistibly cute designs — Happy Poco, Excited Poco, Angry Poco, Silly Poco and Surprise Poco — bringing different moods of the beloved mascot to life and giving fans more reasons to collect them all.

Hidden within select boxes is the ultra-rare Golden Poco, with only 100 units scattered nationwide. Those lucky enough to get one will get the chance to win 365 days of free Large Fries — equivalent to a daily serving for an entire year.

Bigger bite

Fans of flavored fries are in for a bigger bite as a limited-time free upsize will be offered from 25 May to 10 June. The promo runs every Monday to Wednesday across all participating branches nationwide, giving customers more value with every order.

Under the promo, customers who order Giga Fries will be upgraded to a larger Tera size at no additional cost. Meanwhile, those who go for Tera Fries will receive an upgraded Tera Mix variant for free.