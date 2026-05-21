Allies reunite

BELGRADE, Serbia (AFP) — Novak Djokovic will head into the French Open with a revamped coaching setup, with Viktor Troicki stepping in as head coach, the 24-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on Wednesday.

Reports had speculated that Troicki was his new coach as he was seen alongside Djokovic during a Tuesday practice session at Roland Garros, where the Serbian trained with Alexander Zverev.

The move comes after Troicki helped guide the former world No. 1 to Olympic gold in 2024.

“Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach... Viktor Troicki,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.