4PH housing project in Cabuyao gains ground

CABUYAO, Laguna — The Pasinaya Heights vertical housing development under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program is progressing here on an accelerated construction schedule, with two of its four-planned residential buildings already completed.

The project is expected to deliver 2,750 housing units upon full completion. Each building has been constructed in phases lasting about 10 months, according to Joy-Nostalg Group executive officer Jacinto Ng Jr., whose company is the project contractor.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta and Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain recently inspected the site as the development moved further into its turnover phase.

As of the latest update, 106 homebuyers have already occupied completed units. Twelve Pag-IBIG Fund borrowers have also received symbolic keys, indicating forthcoming turnover as loan processing and occupancy requirements are finalized.

The development includes a swimming pool, chapel, daycare center, clinic and other condominium-style amenities as part of efforts to integrate basic services and shared facilities into high-density public housing communities.

“We hope you continue paying your monthly dues. But if you fail to pay, we will issue a notice of default. Here in Pag-IBIG, we have the longest remediation period in the country — almost one year — because we understand the circumstances of our members,” Acosta said.

“The funds being used for this project belong to all Pag-IBIG members,” she added.

The 4PH program, the government’s flagship housing initiative, seeks to expand access to affordable housing through vertical developments near urban centers in partnership with local government units and Pag-IBIG Fund financing.