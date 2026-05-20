WHO raises alarm as Ebola deaths in Congo rise to 131

According to Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières, the rare Bundibugyo strain last surfaced in the DRC in 2012. Its estimated case fatality rate ranges from 25 percent to 40 percent. There are still no approved vaccines for the strain.

Meanwhile, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is currently developing a monoclonal antibody therapy for the strain. However, the United States withdrew from the WHO in January despite being the organization’s largest funder.

The WHO has provided a $3.9-billion emergency fund to the Ugandan government to help contain the outbreak.

Historically, Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in 1976. This marks the country’s 17th Ebola outbreak.

Despite not being a neighboring country to the affected nations, the Philippines remains on alert and is in “active coordination with the WHO,” according to Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Albert Domingo on Sunday, 17 May.