VP husband files perjury case vs Trillanes

In his statement, Trillanes alleged that Carpio and his wife held joint bank accounts containing ₱111,634,144.05 as of April 2016, and linked the funds to transactions with alleged drug personalities, including a certain Sammy Uy.

Carpio called the accusations “downright false, malicious and pure black propaganda,” saying they were meant to damage his family’s reputation.

“To reiterate, I do not have P100 million in my bank accounts. I have vehemently denied before and again sny involvement in any drugs in any way and form. I deny receiving any drug money or proceeds of drug transactions from any alleged drug personality, including one Sammy Uy,” Carpio said.

To support his defense, Carpio cited the 2017 Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Report 168 and a 2018 Ombudsman fact-finding investigation press release, which he said cleared him and Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte of similar allegations due to lack of evidence.

He invoked Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code, which defines and penalizes perjury, and said Trillanes knowingly made false statements on a material matter under oath before a competent authority.

Citing the Supreme Court en banc ruling in Garrido vs. Gadon, Carpio argued that sworn accusations based on hearsay during impeachment proceedings may constitute perjury if made without personal knowledge or supporting records.

Carpio also said Trillanes failed to present proof that the alleged bank accounts exist or that the funds came from illegal activity, calling the claims “hearsay and double hearsay.”

He added that the statements were part of a “political black propaganda” campaign intended to destroy his and his family’s reputation.

The complaint was sworn in Pasig City, where Trillanes originally notarized his testimony, establishing jurisdiction over the case.