Trump delays planned Iran strike amid Gulf-led negotiations

Despite the delay, Trump said the U.S. military remains prepared for a “full, large-scale assault” on Iran “at a moment’s notice.”

“A Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” Trump wrote.

He added that any agreement must include a guarantee that Iran would not possess nuclear weapons.

As of writing, however, no major breakthrough has been announced from the negotiations.

“There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I’d be very happy,” Trump said Monday evening at the White House.

Meanwhile, Iran officially launched the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on Monday, 18 May, along with a social media account intended to provide updates regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

“In the Name of God: The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live,” the post read.

Iran said the authority would oversee passage and transit through the strait, warning that any passage without permission would be considered “illegal.”

In response, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the area.

“Ultimately, for us, we want to make sure that there’s no constraint to freedom of navigation on the high seas and on the Strait of Hormuz,” Haq said.

On Sunday, Trump issued another warning to Iran following a meeting with his national security team.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” he wrote on social media.

Last February, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran amid negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs. Similar strikes were also carried out in June last year, just days before scheduled meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials.