(May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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(May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR (May 20 2026) People from vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income, on Wednesday morning May 20 2026 queue to buy the government’s P20 per kilo rice program known as Banteng Bigas Meron Na at the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office in Quezon City. The program is accessible in around 900 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets nationwide, bringing relief to both vulnerable sectors and lower-middle-income households amid rising food costs. A 73-year-old senior citizen was killed and a sidewalk vendor was injured early Wednesday, May 20, 2026, when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd waiting in line for the government's subsidized PHP20-per-kilo rice program in Quezon City. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. along Visayas Avenue in Barangay Vasra, outside the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) office. The victims were waiting on the sidewalk hours before the subsidized rice operations were set to begin when the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The elderly victim, who was seated while waiting in line, sustained severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital in Quezon City. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR