MSA-PH expands into sleep diagnostics

Monitoring systems

Recently inaugurated, the facility is equipped with monitoring systems that track brain activity, oxygen levels, heart rate, breathing patterns and body movements during sleep to help doctors diagnose serious conditions linked to chronic fatigue, hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

Making advanced sleep diagnostics more accessible

“Today, through this partnership with Our Lady of the Pillar Medical Center, we are making advanced sleep diagnostics more accessible to patients who need answers, treatment, and ultimately, better lives,” said Hermie Lim, vice president for sales and business development of MSA-PH.

Healthcare providers said many Filipinos remain unaware that symptoms such as loud snoring, persistent fatigue, and morning headaches may already indicate obstructive sleep apnea, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep.

“Left untreated, OSA can lead to serious health complications such as hypertension, heart disease, and stroke,” said Noli Lagasca, MSA-PH vice president for hospital operations.

The partnership allows patients in Cavite and nearby provinces to undergo sleep monitoring without traveling to larger hospitals in Metro Manila, addressing growing demand for specialized diagnostics in regional healthcare centers.

PhilHealth-recognized

The sleep study service is also recognized by PhilHealth, allowing qualified members to receive subsidies subject to specialist referral and clinical assessment.

MSA-PH is a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corporation and provides cardiopulmonary outsourcing, equipment rental, and maintenance services to nearly 40 hospitals nationwide.

Hospital officials said the expansion reflects a broader push to strengthen preventive and specialized healthcare services in fast-growing provincial areas such as Cavite, where demand for modern medical diagnostics continues to increase.