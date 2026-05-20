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MMDA's 'Recyclables Mo, Palit Grocery Ko' goes to Binondo

Personnel from the Department of Environment and Public Services load collected recyclable waste onto a dump truck during the “Recyclables Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” campaign of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, in partnership with Barangay 288 and the Binondo Police, in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. The project encourages residents to exchange recyclable waste for grocery items such as canned food, instant noodles, and rice.
MMDA's 'Recyclables Mo, Palit Grocery Ko' goes to Binondo
John Carlo Magallon
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