Marcos Jr. welcomes Xi-Trump meeting as positive sign for global stability

Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. views the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump in Beijing as an “encouraging sign” for the international community.
According to the Palace, the meeting was seen as crucial for global peace, stability, and economic cooperation, considering that China and the United States remain the world’s two largest economies amid ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.
Marcos said the two leaders may have discussed issues currently confronting the world, although he noted that it remains difficult to determine the full effects of the talks held on 15 May.
Earlier, Trump told reporters that China had procured aircraft from American aerospace company Boeing. Meanwhile, the United States also agreed to allow chipmaker Nvidia to sell some of its products to Chinese firms.
The two countries have already paused their trade war, which began last year after China imposed retaliatory tariffs in response to the United States’ sharp increase in taxes aimed at addressing trade imbalances between the two nations.
Under the Marcos administration, the Philippines has strengthened its ties with the United States amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where China continues to assert claims over areas within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Despite this, Marcos emphasized that the Philippines remains committed to resolving disputes with China through peaceful means.