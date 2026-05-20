Marcos Jr. welcomes Xi-Trump meeting as positive sign for global stability

Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. views the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump in Beijing as an “encouraging sign” for the international community.

According to the Palace, the meeting was seen as crucial for global peace, stability, and economic cooperation, considering that China and the United States remain the world’s two largest economies amid ongoing economic and geopolitical tensions.

Marcos said the two leaders may have discussed issues currently confronting the world, although he noted that it remains difficult to determine the full effects of the talks held on 15 May.