Lascuña extends lead despite putting woes

Unlike the relatively mild opening day, the second round saw the Arnold Palmer-designed Caliraya Springs Golf Club play tougher under scorching conditions, testing players’ stamina, hydration, and mental resolve. But while others wilted, the five-time Order of Merit champion stayed composed.

Starting on the back nine, Lascuña — who opened with a 64 to lead by two — appeared to slow early, missing birdie chances on at least six holes. Instead of forcing the issue, he relied on patience and course management.

That approach paid off. He birdied the first two holes after the turn, added two more from No. 4, and bounced back from a mishap on No. 8 with a closing birdie for a 32-36 card.

Though not as explosive as his eight-birdie opening round, it was enough to keep him on top at 12-under 132. Notably, Lascuña remains bogey-free through 36 holes and now stands just two rounds away from ending a long title drought — proving he can still match today’s younger, power-hitting field.

“I had a near-perfect back nine, just waited for the birdies to drop. My putting isn’t bad — it just wasn’t falling,” said Lascuña in Filipino.

He added that the heat wasn’t the main issue — it was the terrain.

“The heat is fine, I just stay hydrated. What’s exhausting are the uphill holes — there are so many,” he said with a grin.

Heading into a looming duel with Keanu Jahns and Zanieboy Gialon, Lascuña remains unfazed. “Whatever the challenge is, you take it as it comes.”

Aware of his rivals’ length off the tee, the Davaoeño shotmaker said his edge will come from precision. “I’ll rely on my approach shots. My driving is steady, and if my putting clicks, that’s where the big chances come from.”

Still, there’s no room for complacency. A packed leaderboard sets the stage for a volatile third round.

Defending champion Jahns climbed to solo second at 135 after a 68 but missed a chance to get within two after a closing bogey on No. 9. He highlighted his round with three straight birdies on the back and five more against two bogeys on the front.

Angelo Que looked set to join the final pairing but stumbled with a double bogey on No. 9 after driving out-of-bounds, finishing with a 70 and slipping into a tie for third with Gialon and Guido van der Valk at 136.

Gialon fired a 66 behind eight birdies despite a double bogey, while Van der Valk matched the heat with a six-under round to stay in contention.

Sean Ramos, still fueled by a recent playoff loss in Malaysia, carded a 68, while Rupert Zaragosa added a 70 as both reached 137 — matching Lascuña’s bogey-free run through two rounds.

Russell Bautista (70) and Dino Villanueva (71) sit at 138, also joining the rare group yet to drop a shot.

With the course firming up, greens quickening, and temperatures rising, moving day promises a fierce battle. Lascuña may hold the lead, but with seasoned contenders and hungry young guns closing in, the Caliraya Springs showdown is far from over.

Clyde Mondilla, who shared second after the opening round, slipped to joint 15th at 140 after a 74.

Forty players made the cut, including Rico Depilo (71), Carlos Paking and Francis Morilla (72s), and Kim Tae Soo (73), all tied for 37th at 144.