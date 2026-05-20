Hollywood stars, fandoms collide at Hong Kong Comic Con 2026

The world of comics, film, gaming, anime, and pop culture is heading to Asia in a big way as Hong Kong prepares to host its first-ever major Comic Con event this May.

Set from 29 to 31 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong Comic Con 2026 is shaping up to be one of the region’s biggest fan gatherings, bringing together international celebrities, collectors, cosplayers, artists, and entertainment enthusiasts for a three-day celebration of fandom culture.

Leading the event’s celebrity lineup is Mads Mikkelsen, widely recognized for his roles in Hannibal, Fantastic Beasts, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Joining him is Giancarlo Esposito, known to global audiences as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. Also confirmed is Christopher Lloyd, beloved for portraying Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The convention also taps into the growing popularity of Korean entertainment, with fans closely watching possible appearances and activities involving Korean stars amid the continued global rise of K-dramas and Korean pop culture. One of the names drawing attention from Asian fans is Byeon Woo Seok, whose popularity has surged internationally following the success of the Disney+ drama Perfect Crown. In the series, he plays Grand Prince I-An opposite IU, with the drama becoming the platform’s most-watched Korean series debut globally within five days of release.

The convention has also expanded its guest roster with appearances from Jamie Campbell Bower of Stranger Things fame, Katie Leung, remembered by many as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, and Daniel Logan from the Star Wars franchise.

Beyond celebrity panels and autograph sessions, the event will feature cosplay showcases, artist alleys, collectibles exhibits, gaming attractions, and exclusive merchandise launches. Fans can also expect live stage presentations and interactive activities inspired by major global entertainment franchises.

Adding local star power to the festivities is Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who serves as the event’s official ambassador. Reports say the actor will also showcase parts of his personal collection during the convention.

With Comic Con events continuing to draw massive audiences worldwide, Hong Kong’s edition signals the city’s growing role as a destination for international entertainment and fan culture. Organizers have also teased additional celebrity announcements in the coming weeks, further building anticipation ahead of the inaugural event.