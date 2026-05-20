Every shape of her: A new approach to comfort in maternity wear

Motherhood is often wrapped in celebration, softened by glowing narratives of joy and anticipation. Yet beneath the surface, the reality is far more visceral—intensely physical, quietly demanding, and profoundly transformative.

From the earliest stages of pregnancy through postpartum recovery, the body is in constant motion: expanding, stretching, recalibrating. It is a process that asks not for perfection, but for resilience, tenderness, and care.

In response to this deeply human journey, Kylie Verzosa’s SOLÁ—known for its sculpting shapewear—introduces a more intimate language of support through its campaign Every Shape of Her. Here, the focus shifts away from the idea of reshaping the body, and toward something far more delicate: honoring it. The narrative softens, moving from correction to care, from control to understanding, as women navigate pregnancy, postpartum, and everything in between.

At the heart of this campaign is the Maternity Shaping Underwear, a piece designed not to constrain, but to accompany. Crafted for expecting mothers who require ease over restriction, it embraces a relaxed, non-compressive silhouette that allows the body to evolve without resistance. Support is present, but gentle—felt as a quiet hold rather than a firm command.

Every detail is considered with intention. A built-in belly pouch adapts seamlessly across the second and third trimesters, acknowledging the body’s continuous change. A high-rise cut offers all-day coverage with ease, while a supportive waistband rests without pressure, never digging, never demanding attention. Elastic leg openings move in rhythm with the body, recognizing that comfort must extend into motion, not just stillness.

Rendered in a breathable cotton blend, balanced with nylon for structure and spandex for stretch, the piece is designed for everyday wear—an intimate layer that lives with the body through ordinary moments and extraordinary change alike. It is not simply constructed; it is attuned.

Motherhood is not a return to who one was, but an unfolding into who one is becoming. There is strength in carrying life, in enduring change, in recovery that is neither linear nor gentle. And within that strength, there is a need for softness that does not ask for anything in return.