Drinking baddy

“We need you to behave yourself,” the flight attendant told the man, news.com reports.

The passenger continued to swear as another flight attendant pulled out a wrist lock. The other passengers tried to control him and the pilot diverted the flight because of the disturbance, landing in Tahiti.

Police on the island came on board and removed the restrained man before the plane refueled and resumed its flight to the US.

Meanwhile, a man drove to a New York county jail to collect and drive home a friend detained for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Antone Glionna, 25, of Hagaman stopped in the restricted area of the Montgomery County Jail instead of proceeding to the public parking lot, drawing the attention of an officer.

As the deputy sheriff was talking to Glionna, he suspected the man was under the influence so he conducted a field sobriety test, which confirmed he had drunk alcohol, Fox News reports.

When police checked Glionna’s Department of Motor Vehicle records, they learned his New York State driver’s license had been revoked because of a DWI-related conviction and a chemical test refusal, according to Fox News.

Glionna was charged with DWI and driving without a license before being released to a third party who drove him home.