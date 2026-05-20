DPWH says all Valenzuela pumping stations to be operational by June

With the new pumps, the pumping station’s capacity will increase to 20,000 liters per second from its original 14,000 liters per second.

According to Dizon, the new pumps at Wawang Pulo are expected to become operational within the month.

Dizon also said that once completed in June, the nine pumping stations in Valenzuela will be finished three months ahead of their original target completion date in August.

“We are happy to report that all nine pumping stations here in Valenzuela will be operational by the beginning of June,” Dizon told reporters.

“August pa dapat ’to matatapos. Three months ahead of schedule tayo,” he added.

During the inspection, the DPWH chief also noted that several pumping stations in Metro Manila were not connected to power distributor Meralco, causing delays in their operations.

“For now, the LGU will guarantee that it is connected to Meralco. The LGU will shoulder the operational and maintenance expenses to ensure non-stop operations,” Dizon said.

Completed pumping stations will eventually be turned over to the respective local government units for management and maintenance.

The DPWH is also planning to conduct massive dredging and clean-up operations along the Meycauayan River to improve water flow in the area.

Despite these efforts, Dizon urged the public to practice proper waste disposal and help maintain the waterways.

“Yung paglilinis, kailangan tuloy-tuloy ’yan kasi unfortunately, yung mga kababayan natin tapon pa rin nang tapon ng basura. Pag maglinis ka, two days or one week after, barado na naman. Kailangan doon disiplina,” he said.