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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (21 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you. Even if it is difficult, you need to lessen your attachment to move forward.

Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating. If you do not change it, your exhaustion may return.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way of working.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place metal coins tied with a red string in your wallet for controlled money flow and financial discipline.

OX

Love: There is stability, but you are still carrying emotional baggage. If you do not let it go, your relationship will not deepen.

Health: You need to reduce stress eating. Choose a healthier routine.

Career: There is a new direction you can take, but you need to leave your comfort zone.

Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you stop making small unnecessary purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place a small ceramic bowl with coins near the entrance area for steady incoming money energy.

TIGER

Love: There is an attraction that may grow, but you need to let go of past attachments. Do not carry old baggage with you.

Health: Your energy is high, but you need to reduce impulsive lifestyle habits.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to leave your old work habits behind.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn money if you stay disciplined.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Keep a small bamboo plant on your desk for growth and flexibility in career decisions.

RABBIT

Love: There is an emotional attachment you need to release for peace of mind. Not everything is meant to be held on to.

Health: You need to let go of overthinking. Set aside some quiet time.

Career: A new opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of self-doubt.

Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you stop comfort spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Place fresh flowers in your living space to refresh emotional energy and attract harmony.

DRAGON

Love: You may have a tendency to control situations. You need to let go of that to make your relationship feel lighter.

Health: You need to reduce stress and overwork.

Career: A breakthrough is coming, but you need to let go of pride and listen to others.

Wealth: There is an opportunity, but you need to avoid risky decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Clean the north area of your home, which is associated with career energy, to open new opportunities.

SNAKE

Love: There is a hidden truth you need to accept. Once you let go of illusions, things will feel lighter.

Health: You need to let go of unhealthy routines.

Career: There is a decision you need to make. Leave your old approach behind.

Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to improve if you stay disciplined.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place an amethyst stone beside your bed for clarity and peaceful decision-making.

HORSE

Love: There is excitement in your love life, but you need to let go of being impulsive.

Health: You need to control your energy so you do not burn out.

Career: An opportunity may appear if you stay focused.

Wealth: There are gains coming, but you need to avoid unnecessary spending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 4

Advice: Organize the shoes near your entrance because a neat footwear area brings a smoother life path.

GOAT

Love: There is an emotional pattern you need to let go of. Once you do, your relationship will feel lighter.

Health: You need to release emotional stress.

Career: A creative opportunity may come, but you need to trust yourself.

Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you avoid emotional spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 7

Advice: Place soft lighting, such as a warm lamp, in your room for calming and supportive energy.

MONKEY

Love: There is a connection that may not be serious, and you need to decide whether to continue it or not.

Health: You need to let go of unhealthy habits.

Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to avoid distractions.

Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but you need to control your spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Fix or organize the clock in your home because proper time symbolizes good timing and luck.

ROOSTER

Love: There is a truth you need to accept. Once you let go of denial, things will feel lighter.

Health: You need to let go of stress and lack of sleep.

Career: Recognition is coming, but you need to leave perfectionism behind.

Wealth: There will be improvement if you become more practical.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Clean drawers or storage spaces to remove stagnant energy and make room for new blessings.

DOG

Love: You are loyal, but you need to choose who truly deserves it. Do not hold on to what is not meant for you.

Health: You need to let go of exhaustion and get proper rest.

Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to leave your fear of change behind.

Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to improve if you stay disciplined.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a protective symbol on your door, such as a small charm or tassel, for safety and stability.

PIG

Love: You tend to trust too easily, and you need to let go of being overly trusting.

Health: You need to control overindulgence.

Career: An idea may come to you, but you need to let go of procrastination.

Wealth: There are gains coming, but you need to manage them wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold-colored object on your desk for wealth activation and confidence in decision-making.

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