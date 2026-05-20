Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you. Even if it is difficult, you need to lessen your attachment to move forward.
Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating. If you do not change it, your exhaustion may return.
Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way of working.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Place metal coins tied with a red string in your wallet for controlled money flow and financial discipline.
OX
Love: There is stability, but you are still carrying emotional baggage. If you do not let it go, your relationship will not deepen.
Health: You need to reduce stress eating. Choose a healthier routine.
Career: There is a new direction you can take, but you need to leave your comfort zone.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you stop making small unnecessary purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place a small ceramic bowl with coins near the entrance area for steady incoming money energy.
TIGER
Love: There is an attraction that may grow, but you need to let go of past attachments. Do not carry old baggage with you.
Health: Your energy is high, but you need to reduce impulsive lifestyle habits.
Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to leave your old work habits behind.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn money if you stay disciplined.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Keep a small bamboo plant on your desk for growth and flexibility in career decisions.
RABBIT
Love: There is an emotional attachment you need to release for peace of mind. Not everything is meant to be held on to.
Health: You need to let go of overthinking. Set aside some quiet time.
Career: A new opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of self-doubt.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you stop comfort spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Place fresh flowers in your living space to refresh emotional energy and attract harmony.
DRAGON
Love: You may have a tendency to control situations. You need to let go of that to make your relationship feel lighter.
Health: You need to reduce stress and overwork.
Career: A breakthrough is coming, but you need to let go of pride and listen to others.
Wealth: There is an opportunity, but you need to avoid risky decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Clean the north area of your home, which is associated with career energy, to open new opportunities.
SNAKE
Love: There is a hidden truth you need to accept. Once you let go of illusions, things will feel lighter.
Health: You need to let go of unhealthy routines.
Career: There is a decision you need to make. Leave your old approach behind.
Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to improve if you stay disciplined.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place an amethyst stone beside your bed for clarity and peaceful decision-making.
HORSE
Love: There is excitement in your love life, but you need to let go of being impulsive.
Health: You need to control your energy so you do not burn out.
Career: An opportunity may appear if you stay focused.
Wealth: There are gains coming, but you need to avoid unnecessary spending.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Organize the shoes near your entrance because a neat footwear area brings a smoother life path.
GOAT
Love: There is an emotional pattern you need to let go of. Once you do, your relationship will feel lighter.
Health: You need to release emotional stress.
Career: A creative opportunity may come, but you need to trust yourself.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money if you avoid emotional spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 7
Advice: Place soft lighting, such as a warm lamp, in your room for calming and supportive energy.
MONKEY
Love: There is a connection that may not be serious, and you need to decide whether to continue it or not.
Health: You need to let go of unhealthy habits.
Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to avoid distractions.
Wealth: Extra income may come your way, but you need to control your spending.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Fix or organize the clock in your home because proper time symbolizes good timing and luck.
ROOSTER
Love: There is a truth you need to accept. Once you let go of denial, things will feel lighter.
Health: You need to let go of stress and lack of sleep.
Career: Recognition is coming, but you need to leave perfectionism behind.
Wealth: There will be improvement if you become more practical.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Clean drawers or storage spaces to remove stagnant energy and make room for new blessings.
DOG
Love: You are loyal, but you need to choose who truly deserves it. Do not hold on to what is not meant for you.
Health: You need to let go of exhaustion and get proper rest.
Career: There is an opportunity, but you need to leave your fear of change behind.
Wealth: There is a chance for your finances to improve if you stay disciplined.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a protective symbol on your door, such as a small charm or tassel, for safety and stability.
PIG
Love: You tend to trust too easily, and you need to let go of being overly trusting.
Health: You need to control overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you, but you need to let go of procrastination.
Wealth: There are gains coming, but you need to manage them wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold-colored object on your desk for wealth activation and confidence in decision-making.