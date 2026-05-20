Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You will realize that a connection is no longer healthy for you. Even if it is difficult, you need to lessen your attachment to move forward.

Health: There is a habit you need to let go of, such as lack of sleep or unhealthy eating. If you do not change it, your exhaustion may return.

Career: An opportunity may appear, but you need to let go of an old way of working.

Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but you need to stop impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place metal coins tied with a red string in your wallet for controlled money flow and financial discipline.