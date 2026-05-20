Bondoc disputes ICC jurisdiction in Bato case

Bondoc pushed back, asking why Philippine authorities did not pursue charges in local courts rather than proceeding through the ICC system.

He also said the warrant was not properly served, citing Regulation 31(3) of the ICC Rules of Court, which requires that the subject of an arrest warrant be informed of it.

“They were not in a position of the warrant, they admitted that. In fact, Melvin Matibag said to Cayetano that we will give it to you, hindi sa Tuesday na lang, and then next time na lang,” Bondoc said.

Bondoc also maintained that the ICC has no jurisdiction in the Philippines and claimed that agents from the National Bureau of Investigation did not have the warrant when they went to the Senate on May 11.

He said Dela Rosa’s camp was waiting for formal service of the ICC warrant and was prepared to inform the senator once proper procedures were followed.

On Wednesday, Dela Rosa’s camp acknowledged the existence of the ICC arrest warrant but said it was not yet enforceable, arguing it still needed to go through due process in the Philippines.