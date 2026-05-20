Bill filed at House to improve accessibility to mental health services

The proposal defined an eligible PhilHealth member as an individual or a dependent that was clinically diagnosed to have a mental health condition and was issued with a mental health assessment certificate under a Department of Health (DOH) accredited public facility.

Marcos noted that such a measure took into account the financial strain that seeking mental health services could have on not only the individual themselves, but also their close relatives that could be assisting them in their struggles.

“Mental health care should not be a privilege available only to those who can pay for it out of pocket,” he said.

“Kapag hindi naaagapan ang mental health problem, buong pamilya ang apektado, pati pag-aaral, trabaho at kabuhayan,” he added.

(If a mental health problem does not get addressed, the whole family is affected, even their education, work and livelihood)

If enacted, the proposed bill would establish a tiered package for beneficiaries through a voucher that would last between six to 12 months which is renewable off the basis of updated evaluations and certificates.

The services contained in the different packages include psychiatric consultations, therapy sessions, medication subsidy, and psychological testing.

Aside from PhilHealth and the DOH, the National Mental Health Council would also be employed as a means to establish a system wherein clinical standards, providers, monitoring, and evaluation of the program would be carried out.