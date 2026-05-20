ASEAN 2026 advanced connectivity enhanced

Globe Telecom Inc. partnered with the national government to provide network enhancements and on-ground technical support for ASEAN-related events hosted across the country during the first quarter of 2026.

Working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and the ASEAN National Organizing Council, the telecom company deployed free mobile signal boosts to ensure connectivity for the regional meetings.

The support covered venues in Metro Manila, Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo and Boracay.

Ahead of the gatherings, Globe conducted readiness checks at dozens of venues and coordinated with government agencies to expand network capacity.

During the events, the company deployed dedicated on-site teams to monitor network performance and troubleshoot issues for delegates and organizers. Globe also expanded its 5G coverage at high-traffic venues, including hotels and convention centers, to handle increased data demands.

The DICT commended Globe for its proactive role in supporting the international events.

"Globe stands with the government in enabling meaningful participation and collaboration during ASEAN engagements," said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for service planning and engineering.

"By ensuring reliable connectivity, we aim to support the country’s role in fostering stronger regional partnerships," he added.

Company officials said the initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration with public and private partners to upgrade the country's digital infrastructure and support national development.