AIIB lends $300M to ICTSI for Philippine port upgrades

According to ICTSI, the investments are expected to increase annual container throughput capacity, improve berth productivity, and contribute to economic growth.

The funding will also support the acquisition of fully electric quay cranes and the replacement of diesel-powered yard equipment to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from terminal operations.

Under the project, MICT’s capacity is expected to increase to 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) by 2027, while MCT’s capacity is projected to reach around 1 million TEUs by 2028. SLCT, meanwhile, is expected to achieve a capacity of 800,000 TEUs by 2028.

“ICTSI represents exactly the type of partnership AIIB aims to build as the Bank enters its second decade,” Zou said.

“This transaction demonstrates how AIIB can support infrastructure development by deploying innovative financing instruments and working closely with global operators who have the scale and execution capacity to deliver impact for the people we serve. We look forward to deepening this strategic relationship,” she added.

Razon welcomed the partnership, saying it supports the company’s expansion and sustainability initiatives.

“ICTSI welcomes this promising partnership with the AIIB, which supports our expansion and sustainability initiatives. We value AIIB’s shared commitment to long-term value creation, inclusive economic growth, and responsible business practices, and as such, look forward to strengthening our partnership and accomplishing more together,” Razon said.

AIIB, which began operations in 2016, currently has 111 approved members worldwide and a capitalization of $100 billion. The bank focuses on financing sustainable infrastructure and connectivity projects.

ICTSI, established in the Philippines in 1987, operates 33 terminals across 19 economies in Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ICT.