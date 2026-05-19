Zuckerberg pivots Meta deeper amid job cuts

Meta has reassigned around 7,000 employees to newly created artificial intelligence-focused teams as the tech giant accelerates its push into AI, according to a report by The New York Times.
The company informed workers that the employees would move into four new organizations focused on developing AI tools and applications, part of a broader restructuring tied to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive AI strategy.
The shift comes ahead of planned layoffs affecting roughly 8,000 employees, or about 10 percent of Meta’s workforce. Meta employed over 78,000 workers at the end of 2025. Meta has been ramping up spending on AI infrastructure to compete with rivals such as Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, while scaling back some of its metaverse initiatives. Zuckerberg earlier said the company plans to spend as much as $135 billion this year, much of it dedicated to AI development, data centers, and new technologies.