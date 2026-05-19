Trump says US attack on Iran paused amid peace negotiations

United States President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack against Iran on Tuesday, 19 May, as negotiations continued to end the US-Israeli conflict after Tehran submitted a new proposal for a peace agreement in Washington.

According to Trump, the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates requested that the attack be put on hold because “a deal will be made,” which he described as something that would be “very acceptable” to the United States and countries around the world.

In response to their request, Trump said he instructed the US military not to proceed with the planned attack on Iran. However, he added that the military had been ordered to remain prepared for a large-scale assault should Iran fail to reach an agreement.