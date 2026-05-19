Top Line triples Cebu fuel storage with new 30-M liter depot

The project will expand TOP’s current 10-million-liter storage capacity by about 300 percent, strengthening its logistics network and supply chain as it widens its footprint of Light Fuels stations and commercial accounts across the Visayas.

The initial phase covers the refurbishment and optimization of the depot facility, with completion targeted by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“We are entering our next phase of growth, and the Top Line Energy Complex is a cornerstone for our continued expansion. Through this agreement, we are strengthening our ability and capacity to expand to serve the growing energy needs of our customers while supporting broader efforts to improve regional energy security,” said TOP chairman, president, and CEO Eugene Erik Lim.

TOP said the energy complex is being positioned as a long-term logistics and storage hub aimed at supporting the company’s aggressive expansion while helping shore up fuel supply resilience in the Visayas.

The larger depot is expected to improve inventory management, fuel availability, and operating efficiency, while giving TOP room to scale further in both retail and commercial fuel markets.

“We are pleased to support Top Line in this important project, which brings together our existing infrastructure and their growing fuel distribution capabilities. We believe this partnership has strong potential to create long-term value and contribute to the development of a more reliable fuel supply chain in Cebu and the wider Visayas region,” said Douglas Luym, chairman of Lu Do & LuYm Group.

TOP said talks are ongoing for succeeding phases that could further increase the facility’s storage capacity, depending on market demand.

Once fully developed, the Top Line Energy Complex is expected to become a major logistics and distribution hub for the company’s fuel operations in the Visayas.