Tinio, Pulong clash over P4.4-B Davao flood funds

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio has asked the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate alleged irregularities involving P4.4 billion worth of flood control projects in Davao City’s 1st District from 2019 to 2022.
Citing an independent investigation covering 121 projects along the Davao and Matina rivers, Tinio said 80 contracts were “red-flagged” over alleged anomalies, including double funding, vague project specifications, location changes and incomplete works despite being tagged as “100 percent complete.”
Among the findings cited by Tinio were overlapping river-control contracts worth P135.14 million and projects allegedly lacking proper specifications amounting to P3.56 billion.
The lawmaker said some projects were congressional insertions linked to Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, with many contracts reportedly awarded to Genesis88 Construction, a firm associated with former presidential adviser Glenn Escandor.
Tinio said the same report had earlier been submitted to the Independent Commission on Infrastructure, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created to investigate questionable flood control projects. However, Tinio claimed no action was taken before the body ceased operations on 31 March.
“They accepted it, but no action was taken, and in the meantime, we know that the ICI has closed. Hopefully, the Ombudsman will now act on it,” he said.
Tinio argued that as district representative, Duterte must explain the alleged irregularities.
In response, Duterte accused Tinio of engaging in “political theater” and selectively targeting Davao while ignoring alleged irregularities elsewhere.
Duterte maintained that the Department of Public Works and Highways Region XI recorded about P49.84 billion worth of completed infrastructure projects in Davao City from 2020 to 2022, including roads, drainage systems and bridges.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has said some investigations involving public officials tied to the flood control controversy were already “maturing,” with possible complaints expected between May and July.