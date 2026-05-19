Tinio, Pulong clash over P4.4-B Davao flood funds

“They accepted it, but no action was taken, and in the meantime, we know that the ICI has closed. Hopefully, the Ombudsman will now act on it,” he said.

Tinio argued that as district representative, Duterte must explain the alleged irregularities.

In response, Duterte accused Tinio of engaging in “political theater” and selectively targeting Davao while ignoring alleged irregularities elsewhere.

Duterte maintained that the Department of Public Works and Highways Region XI recorded about P49.84 billion worth of completed infrastructure projects in Davao City from 2020 to 2022, including roads, drainage systems and bridges.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has said some investigations involving public officials tied to the flood control controversy were already “maturing,” with possible complaints expected between May and July.