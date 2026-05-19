Scott vies in 100th straight major

Scott played his 100th career major and 99th in a row at the PGA Championship last week and is now poised to join icon Jack Nicklaus as the only players to compete in 100 or more consecutive majors — Nicklaus playing in 146 in a row from the 1962 Masters through the 1998 US Open.

Scott’s streak started at the 2001 Open Championship and includes his 2013 Masters triumph.

Other exemptions confirmed on Monday included 2015 US Open champion Jordan Spieth, who ended 2025 ranked 80th in the world but has climbed to 47th.

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed, whose world ranking has risen to 21st in the world with his success on the DP World Tour since departing the breakaway LIV Golf Circuit, is set to make his 12th straight US Open start.

Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan will play his first US Open as a professional at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, after his triumph at Quail Hollow.

As an amateur, Reitan qualified for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock.