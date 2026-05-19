Refreshing a home on a budget gets easier with AllDay Summer Cart sale

For shoppers looking to combine savings with home updates, the ongoing Summer Cart sale at AllDay Supermarket offers opportunities to stock up on essentials and home items at reduced prices. The sale, extended until 15 June, features discounts of up to 75 percent, while selected branches are offering markdowns of up to 90 percent on selected products.

Refreshing a space can begin with comfort-focused items. Bedrooms, for instance, can benefit from replacing worn bedding with softer fabrics and updated linens. Fresh sheets and cozy blankets can immediately create a cleaner and more relaxing atmosphere without requiring a large expense.

Lighting can also influence the mood of a room. Strong overhead brightness serves a practical purpose, but softer lighting choices often create a warmer environment for everyday living. Accent lamps and warm-toned lighting can help create a calm and inviting setting.