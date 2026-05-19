Raffy denies ‘counter-coup’

Cayetano managed to retain the Senate presidency amid reports of a coup over the weekend.

Tulfo said he has no plans to jump from the minority to the majority of Cayetano “come what may.” Although he recognized that the recent leadership revamps may leave him losing his committee chairmanships.

As of Tuesday, he said no one from the majority has courted him to join their bloc.

Legal experts have expressed diverging views on whether Senator Bato dela Rosa should be allowed to virtually participate in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial amid continued evasion of the International Criminal Court warrant.

Dela Rosa can take part in trial

Lawyer Rico Domingo, former president of the Philippine Bar Association, said Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa can still join impeachment proceedings and vote “as long as he is not yet removed,” but stressed Senate rules do not allow virtual participation unless there is a declared national emergency.

Former Supreme Court justice Adolfo Azcuna, however, said dela Rosa may participate — and even vote — electronically, provided he is within Philippine jurisdiction and the Senate approves. He added that dela Rosa must first take his oath, which can be done before a notary.

The issue comes as allies push to relax Senate rules to allow remote participation for “justifiable reasons,” a move opposed by Senator Risa Hontiveros, who insists senators must be physically present, especially on national matters.

Dela Rosa, facing an ICC warrant, briefly returned to the Senate on 11 May after six months of absence, helping shift the leadership. He left again days later while pursuing legal remedies.