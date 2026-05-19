PSEi falls anew as peso holds record low

Market turnover remained subdued at P4.71 billion, below the year-to-date average, while foreign investors stayed net sellers with P680.04 million in net outflows.

All sectors closed lower, led by property stocks, which declined 1.33 percent amid concerns over higher inflation and potential interest-rate hikes should elevated energy prices persist.

Puregold (PGOLD) emerged as the day’s top index gainer, rising 3.32 percent to P48.20 as investors sought defensive consumer names, while Ayala Land (ALI) fell 3.15 percent to P14.74 amid broader risk-off sentiment and concerns over rising financing costs.

Peso still at record-low P61.75 per U.S. dollar

The peso closed unchanged at a record-low P61.75 per US dollar, matching Monday’s historic finish. Intraday trading ranged from P61.55 to P61.75, with the Bankers Association of the Philippines weighted average settling at P61.698.

The local currency remained under pressure as global investors stayed defensive despite Trump saying there was a “very good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran.

Markets remained skeptical, however, as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz persisted following recent drone attacks in the United Arab Emirates and continued threats to global oil supply routes.