Property boundaries

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I recently got into a heated argument with my neighbor over the boundary between our properties. What started as a simple discussion about a fence line slowly turned into raised voices and hard feelings, especially after both of us insisted we were right.

Now, my neighbor is threatening to file a legal case against me. I am worried because I have never been involved in any court case before, and I do not want this issue to grow into a long and expensive legal battle. Some people in our community told me that disputes like this should first be brought before the barangay instead of going straight to court.

Is that really required by law? What happens if someone skips the barangay process and files a case immediately in court?

Alex