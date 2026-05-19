Property boundaries

Dear Atty. Peachy,
I recently got into a heated argument with my neighbor over the boundary between our properties. What started as a simple discussion about a fence line slowly turned into raised voices and hard feelings, especially after both of us insisted we were right.
Now, my neighbor is threatening to file a legal case against me. I am worried because I have never been involved in any court case before, and I do not want this issue to grow into a long and expensive legal battle. Some people in our community told me that disputes like this should first be brought before the barangay instead of going straight to court.
Is that really required by law? What happens if someone skips the barangay process and files a case immediately in court?
Alex
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Dear Alex,
Yes. In disputes such as property boundary conflicts between neighbors who reside in the same city or municipality, barangay conciliation is generally mandatory before a case may be filed in court.
This requirement is expressly provided under the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160), particularly the Katarungang Pambarangay Law. The law requires parties to first bring covered disputes before the Lupon Tagapamayapa for mediation and conciliation.
A boundary dispute between neighbors is precisely the type of controversy that ordinarily falls within barangay jurisdiction. As a result, a court case filed without first undergoing barangay proceedings may be dismissed for failure to comply with a mandatory condition precedent.
Courts generally require a Certification to File Action from the barangay before they will take cognizance of the case. The purpose of this requirement is practical: community disputes should, as much as possible, be settled at the barangay level rather than immediately escalated into formal litigation.
There are, however, recognized exceptions where barangay conciliation is not required, such as when: (1) urgent judicial intervention is necessary; (2) the criminal offense carries a penalty beyond the authority of the barangay; (3) the parties reside in different cities or municipalities; or (4) the dispute is otherwise excluded from the coverage of the Katarungang Pambarangay system.
Based on the facts you shared, your neighbor would ordinarily be expected to bring the matter before the barangay first before filing any court action. In this instance, the law is clear: before neighbors fight in court, they must first attempt to resolve their dispute within the community.
Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio