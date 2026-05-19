‘My Royal Nemesis’ reigns with chaotic romance and Joseon-era comedy

Leading the series is Lim Ji Yeon, who portrays both the formidable Kang Dan Sim from the Joseon period and her present-day counterpart Shin Seo Ri. The actress seamlessly balances intense historical drama with quirky comedic moments, further proving her versatility following her breakout role as Park Yeon Jin in The Glory.

Starring opposite her is Heo Nam Jun as Cha Se Gye, a polished third-generation chaebol heir whose orderly world begins falling apart after Seo Ri unexpectedly enters his life. Much of the show’s appeal comes from the push-and-pull dynamic between the disciplined businessman and the unpredictable woman who refuses to follow modern rules — or his.

Fans have especially praised the undeniable chemistry between the two leads, with many drawn to the hilarious tension between a sharp-tongued Joseon villainess trying to survive contemporary society and a wealthy heir discovering someone he cannot easily intimidate or control.

Blending romantic comedy with historical fantasy and fish-out-of-water humor, the drama has emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest K-drama breakouts of the year. New episodes are released every Friday and Saturday.