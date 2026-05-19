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Liza Soberano goes behind camera for new Hollywood project

Liza Soberano widens her credentials in film
Liza Soberano widens her credentials in filmLiza Soberano FB
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Actress Liza Soberano continues to build her growing Hollywood career as she takes on a new role behind the scenes for the upcoming thriller film “Imprint.”

The former Kapamilya star has been announced as an executive producer for the project, marking another milestone in her evolving journey in the international entertainment industry. While it has yet to be confirmed whether Soberano will also appear onscreen, the project further highlights her expanding presence beyond acting.

Liza Soberano widens her credentials in film
Liza Soberano makes a statement in pamaypay-inspired couture at Gold Gala

Directed by Filipino filmmaker Marie Jamora, “Imprint” centers on a Filipino-American woman gifted with psychic abilities who becomes involved in tracking a serial killer. The suspense-driven film is expected to blend psychological tension with supernatural elements, although additional details about the production remain under wraps.

Jamora, who has been pursuing filmmaking work in the United States, is known for championing Filipino stories and representation through her projects, making the collaboration with Soberano a notable pairing for Filipino creatives in Hollywood.

Beyond “Imprint,” Soberano has continued to secure international projects across film and animation. She is set to lend her voice to the animated movie Forgotten Island, where she will play the character Raissa alongside a cast that includes H.E.R.Dave FrancoManny JacintoLea SalongaJo Koy, and Dolly de Leon.

Soberano also recently attended the Gold Gala, where she appeared as a presenter alongside H.E.R. The annual gathering celebrates influential Asian figures making an impact across entertainment, media, and the arts.

The actress is likewise attached to the animated series “Sun Chaser” and is expected to appear in the adaptation of Patron Saints of Nothing, signaling a steady stream of international projects as she continues carving out a career in Hollywood.

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