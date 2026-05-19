Liza Soberano goes behind camera for new Hollywood project

Directed by Filipino filmmaker Marie Jamora , “Imprint” centers on a Filipino-American woman gifted with psychic abilities who becomes involved in tracking a serial killer. The suspense-driven film is expected to blend psychological tension with supernatural elements, although additional details about the production remain under wraps.

Jamora, who has been pursuing filmmaking work in the United States, is known for championing Filipino stories and representation through her projects, making the collaboration with Soberano a notable pairing for Filipino creatives in Hollywood.

Beyond “Imprint,” Soberano has continued to secure international projects across film and animation. She is set to lend her voice to the animated movie Forgotten Island , where she will play the character Raissa alongside a cast that includes H.E.R. , Dave Franco , Manny Jacinto , Lea Salonga , Jo Koy , and Dolly de Leon .

Soberano also recently attended the Gold Gala , where she appeared as a presenter alongside H.E.R. The annual gathering celebrates influential Asian figures making an impact across entertainment, media, and the arts.