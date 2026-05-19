Liza Soberano goes behind camera for new Hollywood project

Actress continues to build her growing Hollywood career as she takes on a new role behind the scenes for the upcoming thriller film “Imprint.”
The former Kapamilya star has been announced as an executive producer for the project, marking another milestone in her evolving journey in the international entertainment industry. While it has yet to be confirmed whether Soberano will also appear onscreen, the project further highlights her expanding presence beyond acting.
Directed by Filipino filmmaker , “Imprint” centers on a Filipino-American woman gifted with psychic abilities who becomes involved in tracking a serial killer. The suspense-driven film is expected to blend psychological tension with supernatural elements, although additional details about the production remain under wraps.
Jamora, who has been pursuing filmmaking work in the United States, is known for championing Filipino stories and representation through her projects, making the collaboration with Soberano a notable pairing for Filipino creatives in Hollywood.
Beyond “Imprint,” Soberano has continued to secure international projects across film and animation. She is set to lend her voice to the animated movie , where she will play the character Raissa alongside a cast that includes , , , , , and .
Soberano also recently attended the , where she appeared as a presenter alongside H.E.R. The annual gathering celebrates influential Asian figures making an impact across entertainment, media, and the arts.
The actress is likewise attached to the animated series “Sun Chaser” and is expected to appear in the adaptation of , signaling a steady stream of international projects as she continues carving out a career in Hollywood.