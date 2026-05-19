Jinggoy calls DOJ plunder raps ‘baffling, unjust’

“Even Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Sen. Panfilo Lacson took cognizance of this development as a vital piece of information regarding the issues being raised against me,” Estrada said.

The senator added that he formally filed an omnibus motion before the DOJ on 15 May seeking the reopening of the preliminary investigation into the complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation over the flood control projects.

According to Estrada, the motion seeks to allow the presentation of additional evidence and other matters “crucial to a fair and objective determination of the complaints.”

DOJ prosecutors earlier recommended the filing of plunder and graft charges against Estrada and several former Department of Public Works and Highways officials over their alleged involvement in the multibillion-peso scheme.

The DOJ alleged that Estrada, along with other officials and private contractors, manipulated budget allocations and public bidding processes to divert public funds.

“Due process and fairness demand that all relevant evidence and official findings be fully considered before conclusions are drawn,” Estrada said.

“Nonetheless, I remain committed to addressing these allegations through the proper legal processes, and I am confident that the truth, supported by facts and official records, will ultimately prevail,” he added.