HUMANS STILL ON TOP

Florenda discussed AI’s effects on humans, its basic types and functions, and its growing role across industries.

According to Florenda, AI can be “tamed by means of putting up protocols, putting up safety nets, guard rails,” allowing humans to remain in control despite rapid technological advancements.

He also shared his experience in the AI industry, saying his automation business has adapted to present-day developments through the use of AI-driven systems.

As an example, Florenda cited manufacturing operations where robots are used for packaging. In accounting, he added, machines are now capable of computing a company’s cash flow, tasks traditionally handled by humans.

“Very encompassing,” Florenda said in describing AI, noting that the technology offers solutions to many human problems.

Despite its capabilities, Florenda stressed that AI cannot fully replace humans because people are still the ones operating and controlling it. He added that certain jobs, particularly those involving physical labor, remain beyond AI’s reach.