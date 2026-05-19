FX reserves hit 12-year low amid Mideast conflict

As of press time, the peso is trading at P61.75 against the US dollar, pressured by the country’s sensitivity to global oil prices and broad global demand for dollars.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. has repeatedly reiterated the central bank’s generally hands-off approach toward the foreign exchange market, preferring to let market forces dictate the peso’s movement while intervening only during periods of excessive volatility.

‘Some depreciation is called for’

“We try to dampen the swings and the volatility. But market forces are causing the peso to depreciate over periods of time,” he said previously.

“But some depreciation, I think, is called for. And that’s what the market is trying to do.”

The central bank also flagged the peso’s depreciation — which has weakened by around 7 percent since the end-February close of P57.66 — as one of the drivers behind April inflation, which surged to 7.2 percent amid the first- and second-round effects of the energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the BSP said the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position posted a $2.1-billion deficit in April, bringing the cumulative shortfall for the January-to-April period to $7.4 billion.

The BoP, which measures the country’s transactions with the rest of the world, has come under strain in recent months amid a widening trade gap and volatile capital flows.

FDIs fell to pandemic-lows last year

Foreign direct investments fell to pandemic-era lows last year, which many analysts partly attributed to weakened investor confidence stemming from governance concerns linked to the flood control scandal.