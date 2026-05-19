Digital badges open doors for grads

Global online learning platform Coursera said micro-credentials and AI-powered learning tools are helping improve employability among Filipino students, with 85 percent of graduates who earned a micro-credential landing jobs aligned with their field within a year.

In its 2026 Micro-Credentials Impact Report, Coursera said 77 percent of Filipino employers believe candidates with micro-credentials move faster through hiring pipelines as companies increasingly prioritize job-ready skills over traditional credentials. “The Philippines is showing real leadership in building a skills-first higher education system,” said Anthony Salcito. “This is exactly the kind of model that can expand access, improve career readiness, and help prepare Filipino talent for a fast-changing digital economy.”