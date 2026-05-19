Digital badges open doors for grads

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COURSERA says Filipino employers are increasingly favoring job-ready skills and micro-credentials as demand grows for AI-powered and flexible learning pathways.
COURSERA says Filipino employers are increasingly favoring job-ready skills and micro-credentials as demand grows for AI-powered and flexible learning pathways.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Coursera
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Global online learning platform Coursera said micro-credentials and AI-powered learning tools are helping improve employability among Filipino students, with 85 percent of graduates who earned a micro-credential landing jobs aligned with their field within a year.

In its 2026 Micro-Credentials Impact Report, Coursera said 77 percent of Filipino employers believe candidates with micro-credentials move faster through hiring pipelines as companies increasingly prioritize job-ready skills over traditional credentials. “The Philippines is showing real leadership in building a skills-first higher education system,” said Anthony Salcito. “This is exactly the kind of model that can expand access, improve career readiness, and help prepare Filipino talent for a fast-changing digital economy.”

COURSERA says Filipino employers are increasingly favoring job-ready skills and micro-credentials as demand grows for AI-powered and flexible learning pathways.
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Education group iPeople Inc., which includes Mapúa University and Mapúa Malayan Digital College, said it has embedded Coursera courses and AI-powered learning tools into its programs to help students gain industry-recognized certifications. “Filipino employers no longer rely only on school reputation or degrees, but are looking for verifiable, job-ready skills,” Ana Maria Bongato said.

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AI-powered learning employability trend
job-ready skills Philippines education
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