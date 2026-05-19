Dear Supreme-ish court

That has to hurt.

Ces Drilon was quoting Boying yesterday: “The Philippines has no capacity to try it. That’s why the families went to the Hague.”

No capacity? What is this, an MRI machine? Do we need to import important batteries?

The Philippines has St. Luke’s. Makati Med. World-class hospitals. Fantastic doctors. Beautiful lobbies. Smell expensive.

Yet, the moment the illness becomes serious, people start whispering: “Maybe we should go abroad.”

Not because the doctors are fake. That’s the painful part. The insult is: “Your institutions might actually be excellent, we just don’t trust them with the hardest case.”

Justices. I’d be furious. Supreme. But furious.

Would you allow this disrespect? You’re the SC of a sovereign country founded by people who literally died resisting foreign powers, and you’re being treated like the barangay?

People are talking like the ICC, the ICJ, the Hague, whatever, will swoop in and save everyone. Where was this athleticism in the West Philippine Sea? The energy?