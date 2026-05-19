Danao’s smart city bid

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has partnered with the Danao City government to strengthen the city’s digital infrastructure and improve the delivery of public services through upgraded internet connectivity.
Under the agreement, Danao City will use Converge’s Dedicated Internet Access as its primary digital backbone to support operations across government offices as part of its digital transformation program. The partnership was formalized through Converge Global Business, the company’s corporate and enterprise unit.
“Back in 2023, we envisioned and launched our drive to build an empowered and well-connected Danao, investing decisively in digital infrastructure to turn that vision into reality,” said Ramon Durano III. “Today, we have connected 27 of our 42 barangays with reliable internet access. We are now pushing forward to achieve 100 percent connectivity within the year.”