Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Communication feels lighter today, and there is a chance to fix previous tension. Be careful not to become complacent because a small issue could resurface.
Health: You are feeling better compared to yesterday, but do not immediately return to unhealthy habits. Recovery takes time.
Career: An unexpected opportunity may appear. If you stay alert, this could become your stepping stone.
Wealth: You may notice a small gain or savings today. Do not underestimate it because this could be the beginning of improvement.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Clean your work desk and remove clutter to improve the flow of opportunities. Place a small plant on your desk for growth energy.
OX
Love: There is stability in your relationship, but things may start to feel routine. Put in a little effort to keep the connection alive.
Health: Your energy is good, but watch your eating habits. Overeating may cause discomfort.
Career: Progress at work may be slow but steady. This will lead you toward long-term success.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money on something you usually spend on.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Organize your wallet and remove receipts and clutter. A clean wallet attracts smoother cash flow.
TIGER
Love: Communication is more open today, but be careful about being too direct. Harsh words may hurt someone.
Health: Your energy is high, making it a good day for physical activity. Just do not overdo it.
Career: An opportunity may appear if you become proactive. Do not wait for it to be given to you. Take it.
Wealth: There is a chance to earn money, but effort is required. There are no instant gains today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Open your windows in the morning to let fresh chi enter. This helps with mental clarity and decision-making.
RABBIT
Love: Your energy is gentle and calm today, making this a good time for meaningful conversations. Do not avoid important discussions.
Health: You are feeling better, but avoid emotional stress.
Career: A small recognition is coming your way. This will prove that you are moving in the right direction.
Wealth: A small gain or gift may come your way. Manage it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Place paired items or two matching objects in your bedroom to strengthen harmony in relationships.
DRAGON
Love: Your energy is becoming calmer, but you may still have a tendency to be dominant. Choose balance in communication.
Health: You are feeling better, but you still need rest.
Career: A breakthrough is coming if you remain consistent. Do not let impatience take over.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to earn money, but think carefully before making decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Check the lighting in your home or workspace and make sure the area is bright. Good lighting attracts good opportunities.
SNAKE
Love: Your emotions are clearer today, making it easier to understand yourself and your partner.
Health: Your energy is better, but do not forget to eat on time.
Career: You have clarity regarding a decision you have been thinking about for a long time. This is the right time to act.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your spending and will be more disciplined.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Adjust your seating position and avoid having no support behind you. A solid wall behind your chair brings supportive energy.
HORSE
Love: Your energy is lively today, and there is a chance to become more expressive with your feelings. Just avoid being impulsive.
Health: Your energy is good, making this a great day to move around or exercise.
Career: You have momentum that can help you complete your tasks.
Wealth: A small gain or tip may come your way. Save it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 4
Advice: Keep your home’s entrance organized and remove obstacles or clutter. This is where luck enters.
GOAT
Love: Your emotions are calmer today, and you are more willing to listen. This will improve your relationship.
Health: You still need rest even if you are feeling better.
Career: A creative idea may emerge and bring an opportunity.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your finances and will be more careful.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Place crystals or decorative stones in your workspace for grounding and stability.
MONKEY
Love: Your energy is cheerful, but be careful because being too playful may cause misunderstandings.
Health: Watch your diet and lifestyle habits.
Career: An opportunity may appear if you stay alert.
Wealth: Extra income may come in, but there will be temptation to spend it immediately.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Organize cables and wires in your workspace because tangled wires create chaotic energy.
ROOSTER
Love: There is clarity in your relationship, and you will be more honest today.
Health: You are feeling better, but do not overwork your body.
Career: Recognition is coming if you continue putting in effort.
Wealth: There is a chance to save money or improve your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Keep mirrors in your home clean for clarity and positive reflection energy.
DOG
Love: Your emotions are becoming more stable, and you can face issues more confidently.
Health: You still need rest even if you are feeling better.
Career: You will feel progress even if it is small. This will lead you toward success.
Wealth: You are becoming more aware of your financial responsibilities.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a small plant near your entrance for protection and growth energy.
PIG
Love: Your energy feels warmer today, and you are more willing to show appreciation. Just do not ignore red flags.
Health: You are feeling good, but avoid overindulgence.
Career: An idea may come to you that could become an opportunity.
Wealth: There is a small gain, but you need to manage it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 8
Advice: Organize your bed and linens. A tidy sleeping area brings better luck and clearer thinking.