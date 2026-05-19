Call for sobriety

Philippine history shows that impeachment trials rarely unfold in a straightforward manner. The impeachment trial of former President Joseph Estrada ended not with a Senate verdict but with a political upheaval after the prosecution panel walked out.

The impeachment complaint against former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez ended with a resignation before judgment. Chief Justice Renato Corona was ultimately convicted after a lengthy and highly publicized trial centered on SALN disclosures and public trust.

More recently, several impeachment efforts against sitting officials never even reached full trial because political alliances shifted or support collapsed before proceedings could gain momentum.

That is why public perception matters greatly. Unfortunately, the modern information environment rewards outrage over accuracy. Social media ecosystems often magnify rumors, half truths, and speculative narratives faster than verified reporting can catch up. Every procedural motion becomes framed as a conspiracy. Every vote is interpreted as proof of hidden loyalties. Every statement is amplified beyond its actual legal significance.

The danger is that the country becomes trapped in a cycle where politics consumes the national attention while governance and economic confidence suffer. Investors hesitate. Institutions become distracted. Public discourse turns permanently hostile and exhausted.

At some point, the country must learn to trust reliable institutions of information again. Mainstream media is not perfect, but professional journalism still offers editorial standards, verification processes, and accountability mechanisms that anonymous online sources simply do not. The Senate trial deserves scrutiny, but it also deserves sobriety.

The nation cannot permanently exist in a state of political hysteria. We have already paid too high a price economically and socially from years of nonstop political conflict. Whatever the outcome of the impeachment trial may be, the country will eventually need to move forward.