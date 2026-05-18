U.S. dollar strengthens amid geopolitical tensions, Fed rate expectations

The shift in expectations came as investors reassessed inflation risks and closely monitored geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran.

Among the latest developments was a warning from US President Donald Trump to Iran that the “clock is ticking,” as efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict remained stalled.

Analysts said further escalation of the conflict could unsettle major global currencies and increase demand for safe-haven assets such as the US dollar.

Data released earlier Monday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that retail sales rose by just 0.2 percent year-on-year in April, significantly lower than the 1.7 percent growth recorded in the previous period.

The figure also fell short of market expectations of 2.0 percent.

The weaker-than-expected data from China further dampened market sentiment and reinforced concerns over slowing global economic growth.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair recovered some lost ground from a six-week low to trade near 1.1630 during the European morning session.

GBP/USD remained on the defensive around 1.3315, while USD/JPY edged higher to near 158.50.

Gold prices also recovered to near $4,550, snapping a four-day losing streak.